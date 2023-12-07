WhichCar
2009 Hyundai Iload Tq 2.5L Diesel 4D Van

2009 Hyundai Iload Tq 2.5L Diesel 4D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2009 Hyundai Iload Tq. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1685 mm
Tracking Rear 1660 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1935 mm
Length 5125 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 2084 kg
Gcm 5160 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1117 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 253 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 392 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 160 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmfwbh7Jr8U123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Korea