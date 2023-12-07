Specifications for the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi (4X4) Cm My09 Upgrade 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1795 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1941 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|217 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|343 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|6 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kmhsh81Wr6U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $375
