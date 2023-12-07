WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Xk
  4. S

2009 Jaguar Xk S X150 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2009 Jaguar Xk S X150 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Jaguar Xk S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jaguar Xk News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1598 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2752 mm
Height 1329 mm
Length 4791 mm
Width 1912 mm
Kerb Weight 1623 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 269 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 245/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rear Rhs On Luggage Floor
VIN Number Sajac43K?75B00011
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom