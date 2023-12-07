Specifications for the 2009 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4) Kk 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|189 mm
|Wheelbase
|2694 mm
|Height
|1736 mm
|Length
|4493 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1935 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2270 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|605 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73.8 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|314 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Upper Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J8G428K*%W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300