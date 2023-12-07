WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Commander
  4. Limited

2009 Jeep Commander Limited Xh 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Jeep Commander Limited Xh 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2009 Jeep Commander Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1826 mm
Length 4787 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2242 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2948 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 284 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/65 R17
Rear Tyre 245/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1J8H1#8M*%Y500001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Austria