2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt 8 Wh My08 6.1L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt 8 Wh My08 6.1L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt 8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4785 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 2270 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1587 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 380 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 16.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 569 Nm
Makimum Power 313 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 245/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1J8Hd783#%Y000123
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs

Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $76,800
Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $67,000
Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $90,100
Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $126,700
Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $73,900