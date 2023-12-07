WhichCar
2009 Jeep Patriot Limited Mk 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Jeep Patriot Limited Mk 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2009 Jeep Patriot Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1658 mm
Length 4408 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2010 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1J8F748W*#D000011
Country Manufactured United States Of America