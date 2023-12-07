WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Sportage
  4. Ex (4X4)

2009 Kia Sportage Ex (4X4) Km My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Kia Sportage Ex (4X4) Km My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2009 Kia Sportage Ex (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Sportage News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4350 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1727 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 187 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R16
Rear Tyre 235/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Knaje555#77123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Sportage pricing and specs

GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $53,700
S (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $39,400
S (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $34,100
S (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $32,200
Sx (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $41,900