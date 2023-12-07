Specifications for the 2009 Kia Sportage Ex (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Kia Sportage Ex (4X4) Km 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4350 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1668 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|259 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|241 Nm
|Makimum Power
|129 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Knaje553#77123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
