WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Discovery 3
  4. Hse

2009 Land Rover Discovery 3 Hse My09 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Land Rover Discovery 3 Hse My09 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2009 Land Rover Discovery 3 Hse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1882 mm
Length 4835 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 2442 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3230 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 788 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 275 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 445 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallaaa535A000003
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United Kingdom