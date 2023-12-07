Specifications for the 2009 Land Rover Freelander 2 Td4 E (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Land Rover Freelander 2 Td4 E (4X4) Lf My10 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1614 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salfa27%?7H000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $850
- Heated Front Seats - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Power Sunroof - $3,300
- Styling Pack - $1,900
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100