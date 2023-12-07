WhichCar
2009 Lexus Lx570 Sports Luxury Urj201R 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Lexus Lx570 Sports Luxury Urj201R 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2009 Lexus Lx570 Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1920 mm
Length 4990 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 138 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 350 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/60 R18
Rear Tyre 285/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle, Panhard Rod, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jtjhy00W%05123456
Country Manufactured Japan