Specifications for the 2009 Lexus Rx400H Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Lexus Rx400H Hybrid Mhu38R 3.3L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
MORE Lexus News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1735 mm
|Length
|4760 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2040 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|288 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtjhw31U300001111
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control