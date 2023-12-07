WhichCar
2009 Mahindra Pik-Up (4X4) S5 09 Upgrade 2.5L Diesel C/Chas

2009 Mahindra Pik-Up (4X4) S5 09 Upgrade 2.5L Diesel C/Chas details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2009 Mahindra Pik-Up (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 5098 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 2090 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1060 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 260 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 247 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/75 R16
Rear Tyre 245/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Ma1Ty2Bul#2%00001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured India

