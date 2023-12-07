WhichCar
2009 Mazda BT-50 B3000 Dx (4X4) 08 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel C/Chas

2009 Mazda BT-50 B3000 Dx (4X4) 08 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2009 Mazda BT-50 B3000 Dx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1445 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 207 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1743 mm
Length 4841 mm
Width 1807 mm
Kerb Weight 1624 kg
Gcm 5500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3044 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3200
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/75 R15
Rear Tyre 235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Mm0%Ny0E300123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

