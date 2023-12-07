Specifications for the 2009 Mazda BT-50 Boss B3000 Dx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mazda BT-50 Boss B3000 Dx (4X4) 09 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel Dual C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1445 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|207 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4841 mm
|Width
|1807 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1738 kg
|Gcm
|5500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3025 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3200
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Mm0Uny0E300123456
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Tray - $1,553
- Boss Pack - $3,033
Current Mazda BT-50 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,660
|GT (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,260
|GT (4X4) Standard Tray Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,153
|Thunder (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,095
|Xtr (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,540
|Xtr (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,880
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,280
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$56,780
|Xtr (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,773
|Xs (4X2) C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$35,520
|Speed (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,690
|Xs (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,883
|Xt (4X2) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,520
|Xt (4X2) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,020
|Xt (4X2) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$46,060
|Xt (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,460
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,520
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,020
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,830
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$51,330
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,230
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,730
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,020
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$43,520
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$41,883
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$45,103
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$48,953
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,383
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,883
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,603
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$50,103
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,723
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,223