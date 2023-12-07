WhichCar
2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 09 Upgrade 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 09 Upgrade 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Activemati
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1654 mm
Tracking Rear 1644 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2875 mm
Height 1728 mm
Length 5074 mm
Width 1936 mm
Kerb Weight 2097 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 309 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 366 Nm
Makimum Power 204 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/50 R20
Rear Tyre 245/50 R20
Front Rim Size 7.5X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jm0Tb10A100123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

