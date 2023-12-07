Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cgi Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cgi Avantgarde 212 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1471 mm
|Length
|4568 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2185 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2120032A012345
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $7,800
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,300
- Competition Package - $4,500
- Entertainment Pack - $6,200
- Heated Front Seats - $950
- Heated Rear Seats - $950
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,850
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,100
- Leather Trim Special - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Night View Assist - $3,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,200
- Reversing Camera - $1,100
- Premium Sound System - $2,200
- Television - $2,850
- Ventilated Front Seats - $3,100
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $6,200