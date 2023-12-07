WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E280
  4. Cdi Elegance

2009 Mercedes-Benz E280 Cdi Elegance 211 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Mercedes-Benz E280 Cdi Elegance 211 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E280 Cdi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1577 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2105 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2112202%000012
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany