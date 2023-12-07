WhichCar
2009 Mercedes-Benz S320 Cdi 221 07 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2009 Mercedes-Benz S320 Cdi 221 07 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S320 Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1606 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1473 mm
Length 5076 mm
Width 1871 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 595 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 173 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2210222A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany