Specifications for the 2009 Mini Cooper Cabrio Chilli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mini Cooper Cabrio Chilli R52 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1458 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1466 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|3635 mm
|Width
|1688 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1175 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1575 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|175/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wmwrf32090Tf50012
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer