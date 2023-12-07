Specifications for the 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli R55 1.6L Petrol 3D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1453 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1461 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2547 mm
|Height
|1426 mm
|Length
|3937 mm
|Width
|1863 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1162 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwml320%0Tm01234
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Body Kit - $2,400
- Leather Upholstery - $1,460
- Metallic Paint - $710
- Power Sunroof - $1,840
- Satellite Navigation - $2,900
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Television - $1,800
- Voice Recognition System - $500
- Xenon Headlights - $1,160