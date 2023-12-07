WhichCar
2009 Nissan X-Trail Ts (4X4) T31 My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Nissan X-Trail Ts (4X4) T31 My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2009 Nissan X-Trail Ts (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1675 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tcnt31A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs

St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $49,990
St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $40,290
St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,690
St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $46,790
St (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,250