WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 207
  4. Xt

2009 Peugeot 207 Xt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 Peugeot 207 Xt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2009 Peugeot 207 Xt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot 207 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1472 mm
Length 4030 mm
Width 1748 mm
Kerb Weight 1275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.0X16
Rear Rim Size 6.0X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Vf3Wc5Fwf00000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France