2009 Peugeot 407 St Hdi My09 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2009 Peugeot 407 St Hdi My09 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Peugeot 407 St Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 4676 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Boot Compartment
VIN Number Vf36Drhr%00001112
Country Manufactured France