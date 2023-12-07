Specifications for the 2009 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi Professional (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi Professional (Lwb) G9P 2.0L Diesel 3D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|148 mm
|Wheelbase
|3122 mm
|Height
|1942 mm
|Length
|5135 mm
|Width
|1895 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1619 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2946 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1188 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Rear Air Suspension, Torque Rod
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Utrhrh00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $360
- Electronic Stability Program - $450
- Metallic Paint - $790
Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$44,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,000
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,000
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,800
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,300
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$39,600
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,490
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$49,990
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,990
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$52,490
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,990