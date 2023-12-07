WhichCar
2009 Peugeot Partner 1.6 Hdi B9P 1.6L Diesel 2D Van

2009 Peugeot Partner 1.6 Hdi B9P 1.6L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2009 Peugeot Partner 1.6 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1830 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1449 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 705 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 850 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Drop Links, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Vf37D@@@C12345611
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Spain

