2009 Proton Savvy Bt 1.1L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 Proton Savvy Bt 1.1L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2009 Proton Savvy Bt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2395 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 3710 mm
Width 1643 mm
Kerb Weight 953 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 105 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/50 R15
Rear Tyre 175/50 R15
Front Rim Size 5X15
Rear Rim Size 5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Radiator Support
VIN Number Pl1Bt2Lcr5G000001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Malaysia