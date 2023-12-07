WhichCar
2009 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Luxury Tdv8 My09 3.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2009 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Luxury Tdv8 My09 3.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2009 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Luxury Tdv8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1616 mm
Ground Clearance 224 mm
Wheelbase 2880 mm
Height 1863 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 2009 mm
Kerb Weight 2710 kg
Gcm 6700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 105 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 299 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 640 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallmamc36A000000
Country Manufactured United Kingdom