2009 Renault Megane Expression X84 1.9L Diesel 4D Sedan

2009 Renault Megane Expression X84 1.9L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Renault Megane Expression. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1518 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2686 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4498 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1315 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Lms40A70100001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

