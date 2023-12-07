WhichCar
2009 Renault Megane Sport Cup X84 My06 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 Renault Megane Sport Cup X84 My06 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Renault Megane Sport Cup. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1517 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2617 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4228 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1360 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Bm110630600011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

