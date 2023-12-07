WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Phantom
  4. Ewb

2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Ewb 6.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Ewb 6.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Ewb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Rolls-Royce Phantom News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1685 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 3820 mm
Height 1632 mm
Length 6084 mm
Width 1990 mm
Kerb Weight 2600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3030 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 380 g/km
Green House 2
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5350
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 720 Nm
Makimum Power 338 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265X790
Rear Tyre 265X790
Front Rim Size 265X540
Rear Rim Size 265X540

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Self Levelling, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sca1S68046Uh00234
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain

Current Rolls-Royce Phantom pricing and specs

687S My22 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $915,400
Ewb 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $1,067,400
687S My23 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $1,014,150
Ewb 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $1,119,650
687S My23 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $877,200
687S My23 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $922,900
Ewb 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $968,500
Ewb 4D Saloon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $1,018,882