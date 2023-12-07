Specifications for the 2009 Saab 9-3 Vector Lux 2.0T Biopower. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Saab 9-3 Vector Lux 2.0T Biopower My08 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1466 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1762 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Transverse Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Ys3Ff4*Y#&1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Power Sunroof - $2,300
- Sport Seats - $4,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,500
- Sports Suspension - $750