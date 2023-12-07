Specifications for the 2009 Saab Turbo X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Saab Turbo X 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1473 mm
|Length
|4647 mm
|Width
|1802 mm
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|276 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Ys3Fd46Rx81123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,250
- Leather Trim Special - $4,000
- Power Sunroof - $2,300