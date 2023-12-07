WhichCar
2009 Skoda Octavia Rs 2.0 TDI 1Z My09 2.0L Diesel 5D Liftback

2009 Skoda Octavia Rs 2.0 TDI 1Z My09 2.0L Diesel 5D Liftback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Skoda Octavia Rs 2.0 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 4578 mm
Width 1769 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmbeh61Z*9#123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

