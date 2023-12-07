Specifications for the 2009 Skoda Octavia Rs 2.0 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Skoda Octavia Rs 2.0 TDI 1Z My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4578 mm
|Width
|1769 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1515 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Tmbuh61Z*9#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $540
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $790
- Heated Front Seats - $330
- Metallic Paint - $630
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $640
- Power Sunroof - $1,730
- Satellite Navigation - $2,590
- Xenon Headlights - $1,290
Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,500
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,700
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,300
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,500
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,490
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800