Specifications for the 2009 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Tradie (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Tradie (4X4) Q100 My08 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4965 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1912 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|830 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpada1Eks7P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300