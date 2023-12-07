WhichCar
2009 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium (7 Seat) My10 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium (7 Seat) My10 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Elec Sport
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1942 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2586 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 275 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 4S4Wxfku58S011123
Country Manufactured Japan