Specifications for the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) Jb My08 Upgrade 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Gcm
|4170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|95 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jsajtd44V00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control