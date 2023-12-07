Specifications for the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Prestige (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Prestige (4X4) Jb My09 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1677 kg
|Gcm
|4170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|284 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jsajtdb4V00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights