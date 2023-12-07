WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Hilux
  4. Sr5 (4X4)

2009 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4) Ggn25R 08 Upgrade 4.0L Petrol X Cab P/Up

2009 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4) Ggn25R 08 Upgrade 4.0L Petrol X Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2009 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Hilux News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1805 mm
Length 5255 mm
Width 1835 mm
Kerb Weight 1680 kg
Gcm 4750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1050 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 311 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 376 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/70 R15
Rear Tyre 255/70 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mr0Hu29G100123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Toyota Hilux pricing and specs

Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $61,200
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $27,800
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD $25,800
Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $36,800
Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $62,490