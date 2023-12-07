|
Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$58,290
|
Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$67,810
|
Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$80,230
|
Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$65,310
|
Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$54,420
|
Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$63,940
|
Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$75,880
|
Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$58,420
|
Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$78,280
|
Gxl 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$64,615
|
Grande AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$78,955
|
Grande 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$76,555
|
Gx 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$55,095
|
Gx AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$59,095
|
Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$60,920
|
Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$70,440
|
Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$82,860
|
Gx Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$61,595
|
Gxl Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$71,115
|
Grande Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$83,535
|
Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$67,940
|
Gxl AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$68,615
|
Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$53,100
|
Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$62,300
|
Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$74,000
|
Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$57,000
|
Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$76,300
|
Gxl 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$63,000
|
Grande AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$77,000
|
Grande 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$74,600
|
Gx 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|
$53,700
|
Gx AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$57,600
|
Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$59,400
|
Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$68,700
|
Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$80,800
|
Gx Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$60,100
|
Gxl Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$69,300
|
Grande Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|
$81,400
|
Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$66,200
|
Gxl AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|
2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|
$66,900