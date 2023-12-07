WhichCar
2009 Toyota Prius Hybrid Nhw20R My06 Upgrade 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2009 Toyota Prius Hybrid Nhw20R My06 Upgrade 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Toyota Prius Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4445 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1725 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 106 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 115 Nm
Makimum Power 57 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkb22U700001117
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan