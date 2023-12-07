WhichCar
2009 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid) Zvw30R 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2009 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid) Zvw30R 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4460 mm
Width 1745 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1805 kg

Towing
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 385 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 89 g/km
Green House 9
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 142 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On C-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkn36U805123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan