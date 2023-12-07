Specifications for the 2009 Toyota Yaris Yr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Toyota Yaris Yr Ncp90R 08 Upgrade 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|3750 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1050 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|154 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|121 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Centre Engbay
|VIN Number
|Jtdkw923100001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Safety Pack - $750
