Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Beetle TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Volkswagen Beetle TDI 9C My08 Upgrade 1.9L Diesel 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2516 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4129 mm
|Width
|1721 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1233 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Czym123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Fog Lights - Front - $390
- Leather Upholstery - $2,990
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Power Sunroof - $1,890