2009 Volkswagen Caravelle Swb 7H 2.5L Diesel 3D Wagon

2009 Volkswagen Caravelle Swb 7H 2.5L Diesel 3D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 8
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Caravelle Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1970 mm
Length 4890 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 2033 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 970 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 128 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz7Hz7*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

