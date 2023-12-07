Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Pacific. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Pacific 1K My09 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1528 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|4204 mm
|Width
|1759 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1365 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kz5*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Leather Upholstery - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Satellite Navigation - $3,000
