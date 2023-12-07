WhichCar
2009 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI 1Km My08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2009 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI 1Km My08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1512 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1459 mm
Length 4554 mm
Width 1781 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Middle Door Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kz6M123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany