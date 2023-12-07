Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 Turbo Fsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 Turbo Fsi 1Km My08 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1512 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|4554 mm
|Width
|1781 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|168 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Middle Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kz6M123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $590
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,990
- Leather Upholstery - $2,990
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Power front seats - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,890
- Satellite Navigation - $2,490
- Xenon Headlights - $1,890